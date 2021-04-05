CIBC Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $15.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 138,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

