Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Ciena worth $74,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

