Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Down to $64.42

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.42, but opened at $62.01. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 1,180 shares changing hands.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

