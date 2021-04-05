Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Major Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $100.47 million and $2.24 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

