Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($1.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.44). Cinemark reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 255,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

