Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 5.6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 124,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,105,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

