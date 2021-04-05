Cipher Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $70,057.86 and $149,330.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00066574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

