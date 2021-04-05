Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Position Decreased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.