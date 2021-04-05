Citadel Hits Market Cap of $183,519.77 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $183,519.77 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

