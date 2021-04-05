Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,468. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.