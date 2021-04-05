Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.83.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 72.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 264,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 111,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

