Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of C stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

