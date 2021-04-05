Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.22% of Citizens Financial Group worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 557,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

CFG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

