Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

