Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $445,982.88 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $445,982.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,549,732.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.14. 8,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,444. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

