Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 4,569 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $71,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 19,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

