Civitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,048.35 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Civitas has a market cap of $71,048.35 and $19.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004971 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,018,775 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.