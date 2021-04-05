Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. Clarivate’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.90. 1,271,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,612. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

