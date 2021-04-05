Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 4.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.81. 54,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,558,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.