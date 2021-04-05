Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.97. 6,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,471,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,275 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

