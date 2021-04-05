CloakCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,668.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $9,668.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018969 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,615,741 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

