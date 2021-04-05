Cloudbric Market Capitalization Achieves $32.36 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $6,496.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

