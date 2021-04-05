Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.16% of Clovis Oncology worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLVS opened at $6.99 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

