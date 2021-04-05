CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.02 on Monday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

