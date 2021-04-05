CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.72 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,309,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 505,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

