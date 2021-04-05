Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 631.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.61% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.56 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

