Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 142,319 shares.The stock last traded at $46.56 and had previously closed at $46.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

