Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 142,319 shares.The stock last traded at $46.56 and had previously closed at $46.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
