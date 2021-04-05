Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Codexis worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

