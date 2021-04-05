Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 12th (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CDAK opened at $14.55 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,981. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

