Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 178,139 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

