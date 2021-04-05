Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Coherent by 338.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coherent by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 16.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $258.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

