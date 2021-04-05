Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 47,197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Coherent worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Coherent by 338.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.53 on Monday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COHR shares. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.