CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.22 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $1.33 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00672846 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028806 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.