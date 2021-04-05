Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 1.7%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.06 and last traded at $185.06. 2,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36.

Get Colfax alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Colfax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.