Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 1.7%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.06 and last traded at $185.06. 2,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 34,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.98.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.
About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
