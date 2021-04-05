Columbia Care’s (CCHWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCHWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

CCHWF stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.89.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.