Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Columbia Sportswear worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $104.53 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

