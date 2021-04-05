Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $16,046,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Comcast by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 775,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $3,213,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 444,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,344. The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.