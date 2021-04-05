Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6,736.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,227 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

