Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Analysis

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -19.14% -4.24% -3.08% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $867.89 million 2.99 -$12.21 million ($0.01) -1,021.00 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 68.11 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats EMX Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants; and insurance brokerage services, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

