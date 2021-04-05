Compound Price Hits $517.66 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $287.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $517.66 or 0.00866874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,052,397 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

