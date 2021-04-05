Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,148. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.