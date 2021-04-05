Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 323,518 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $351,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

