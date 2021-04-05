Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $11,606.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.15 or 0.99511231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00457790 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.91 or 0.00872790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00324881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00094579 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,736,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,374 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

