Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $878.75 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Conflux Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $878.75 million and $38.80 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00301294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00746726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network’s total supply is 731,102,494 tokens. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

Conflux Network Token Trading

