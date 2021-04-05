Conflux Network Market Capitalization Achieves $889.44 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Conflux Network token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $889.44 million and approximately $31.09 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00300179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00102555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00760657 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029366 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network’s total supply is 731,328,617 tokens. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

Conflux Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

