Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $74.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.