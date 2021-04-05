Constellation 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.38 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $95.64 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.