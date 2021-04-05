Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 3,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.