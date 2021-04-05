Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 99.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,469.43.

Shares of CSU traded up C$32.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1,787.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,802. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,696.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,602.07. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,225.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,796.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 51.7799964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

