ContentBox Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92,362.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $92,362.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

